Dale Memorial Park
10201 NEWBYS BRIDGE RD
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 748-5843
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Harvest Baptist Church
9821 S. Redfield Dr.
Amelia Ct. Hse, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Chesterfield, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Harvest Baptist Church
9821 S. Redfield Dr
Amelia Ct. Hse, VA
Barbara Tyler Obituary
Barbara passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Winterville High School in NC and retired from the Chesterfield Technical Center after more than 25 years of service.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Grace Harvest Baptist Church, 9821 S. Redfield Dr., Amelia Ct. Hse, VA 23002.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the building fund at Grace Harvest.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 31, 2019
