Basil was born on January 9, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Basil was born on January 9, 1939 at Wallace, IN the son of Oscar Carl and Vivian (nee Reed) Jones and graduated from Wallace High School.
He proudly served in the US Army and Army reserves from June 1962 to June 1968 and achieved the rank of PFC E3.
As per his wishes cremation was chosen and his ashes will be buried in a graveside service at 2:00pm Friday December 6th at the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery with military honors. Friday, December 06, 2019 2:00 PM Waynetown Masonic Cemetery St. Rd. 136 West Waynetown, IN - Indiana 47990
Published in Shoemaker Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2019