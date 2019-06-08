|
|
Beatrice passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Beatrice was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the , .
