Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Walker Obituary
Beatrice passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Beatrice was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Virginia Veterans Cemetery 10300 Pridesville Road Amelia VA 23002 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, Ill. 60601 (800) 272-3900 https://www.alz.org.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now