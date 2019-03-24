Services Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel 1020 Huguenot Road Midlothian , VA 23113 (804) 794-1000 For more information about Benedict Beran Resources More Obituaries for Benedict Beran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benedict D. Beran

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Benedict D. Beran passed away on March 21, 2019. Even though he is no longer with us in person, Bennie's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren keep his spirit alive through the lessons he imparted and all of the various pieces of handmade furniture, clocks and dollhouses that adorn our homes. Benedict went by many names: Bennie, Tex, Daddy, Granddaddy, Granddaddy Daddy and Uncle Ben. He was born on February 15, 1927, in East Bernard, Texas and was one of 10 children. His childhood revolved around helping on the family farm along the San Bernard River. The primary crop was cotton but to make ends meet, the farm played host to just about anything else one could grow or raise. Bennie was an avid rodeo participant as a teenager and cut his teeth as an amateur mechanic on a Model T that had at least eight lives. His upbringing instilled self-reliance and a knack to tackle any construction, maintenance or fine cabinet making project. He only needed a book, the right tools and perseverance to complete most any challenge. Granddaddy's patience was legendary as was his helping hand, quick wit and happy countenance. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and began to travel the world aboard ship as a cook during the last year of World War II. He had older brothers serving in various arenas and refused to watch on the sidelines. After World War II, he enlisted in the Army Reserve and helped to reopen two military camps in Alabama and Virginia during the Korean War. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Jeanette, while stationed at Camp Pickett. After a lengthy three-month courtship, Bennie and Jeanette married before he shipped out to Germany to lend a hand in the rebuilding efforts. Upon returning from Europe, Bennie and Jeanette made Richmond, Virginia home. Bennie and Jeanette were happily married for over 68 years. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; children, Daniel and his wife, Sherry, David and his wife, Diana, Deborah and her husband, Bob Farley; grandchildren Dave, Becky, Kristen, Casie, Ben and Joe; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest sister, Christine Jochec from Richmond, Texas. Bennie's primary employer of 32 years was DuPont. He was active in giving back to the community as a volunteer firefighter, school volunteer and Knights of Columbus member. He was a lifelong churchgoer, first at Sacred Heart, then later, Church of the Epiphany. Until later in life, he was also one of the principal cooks at cookouts, fundraisers or other events. His philosophy was simple but effective - always do the right thing and help those in need, especially kids and senior citizens. Bennie figured all of us were kids at one point, and those that reach senior status could benefit from a younger helping hand and in turn we could benefit from the wisdom of those seniors. Though Bennie spent the bulk of his life in Virginia, the state of Texas still held a special place in his heart. About every two years, Bennie and the family would embark on a two week odyssey, beginning in Virginia and stopping in East Bernard. Barreling down the infant U.S. highway system of the early 1960s for 500 plus miles a day in a white Falcon station wagon was tiring work. Yet Bennie would reveal no fatigue and, in fact, would be sure to have all three kids in the Holiday Inn pool at the conclusion of each day's journey, no matter the time of arrival. Visitation will take place Monday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Richmond Va. 23236. Reception to follow at the church. The family would like to thank the following groups for their outreach and care, Church of the Epiphany, Hospice, Right at Home, Care Advantage and especially Nancy Andres; and neighbors, Bob and Katherine White. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Bennie Beran either to Little Sisters of the Poor or Church of the Epiphany. Published in Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries