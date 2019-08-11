Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
903 Forest Ave.
Richmond, VA
Benjamin Boxley Obituary
Benjamin passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.

He attended Greenbrier Military School from 1951 to 1953, where he was a member of the band, playing the trumpet, before moving to Pittsburgh, Pa. In Pittsburgh he attended Mt. Lebanon High where he played the trombone in the band that marched in the 1954 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Mr. Boxley served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960 to July of 1965 as a Sergeant, 80th Div., 318 Battalion (Sherwood), Richmond Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 11, 2019
