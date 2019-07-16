Home

Benjamin Dial

Benjamin Dial Obituary
Benjamin passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Benjamin was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Frank was also a dedicated member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 11300 W. Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va., 23113 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m., with a burial service immediately following at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va., 23832. A reception will be held at St. Matthias succeeding the burial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 16, 2019
