Benjamin Franklin (Ben) Harmon III


12/07/1928 - 11/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjamin was born on December 7, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

He received his B.S. degree in civil engineering from VMI and an M.A. degree in political science from the University of Richmond.

Ben was commissioned in the Armor branch of the U.S. Army from Virginia Military Institute, and during his distinguished military career, served in a variety of command and staff positions in the continental United States and overseas before retiring with the rank of Colonel in 1975.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 22, in the Cochrane Commons at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, with a reception to follow in the Roof Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Westminster Canterbury in Richmond.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 9, 2019
