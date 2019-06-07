|
|
Benjamin passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Benjamin was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Ben was a graduate of Benedictine College Preparatory, formerly Benedictine High School, and Morehouse College.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224, where the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va. 23220. Interment Pryor Memorial Cemetery on Quioccasin Road. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Mass of Christian Burial Cathedral of the Sacred Heart 823 Cathedral Place Richmond VA 23220 Pryor Memorial Cemetery 8690 Quioccasin Road Henrico VA 23229 Morehouse College 830 Westview Dr. SW Atlanta , Georgia 30314 (470) 639-0545 [email protected] http://morehouse.edu/ Benedictine College Preparatory School 12829 River Road Richmond, Virginia 23229 (804) 708-9500 https://www.benedictinecollegeprep.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Benjamin J. Lambert IV to Benedictine College Preparatory or Morehouse College.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 7, 2019