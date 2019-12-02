|
|
Bennett was born on December 3, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
He graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in mathematics and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa as well as the social fraternity Sigma Pi.
A memorial service will be held in Fredericksburg, VA in January. Burial will be in Woodstown, NJ at the Friends Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Dec. 2, 2019