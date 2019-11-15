|
Bernard passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Bernard was a U.S. Army Veteran and he retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department as a Captain.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Ave. (Stuart Circle), with interment to follow at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Post 9808, 7168 Flag Ln., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 15, 2019