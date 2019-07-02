|
Bernard passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bernard was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, with a Masonic Service beginning at 7 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Virginia Rainbow for Girls Foundation, 2106 Ettington Ln., Mechanicsville, VA 23111 (write McLaughlin Fund in the memo line).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 2, 2019