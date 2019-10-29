|
Bernice was born on May 14, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
In Loving Memory Bernice Brooking Vaughan May 14, 1942 - Oct. 29, 2019 Bernice Brooking Vaughan, 77, of Henrico County passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd, Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 29, 2019