Bernice Brooking Vaughan


05/14/1942 - 10/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Brooking Vaughan Obituary
Bernice was born on May 14, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Bernice Brooking Vaughan, 77, of Henrico County passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd, Richmond, VA 23235.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 29, 2019
