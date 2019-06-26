Home

Bertha passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Bertha was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, at Hollywood Cemetery in the mausoleum overlooking the river.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228, VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 26, 2019
