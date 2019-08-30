|
|
Mrs. Smith was born on March 12, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in La Crosse Cemetery The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Aug. 30, 2019