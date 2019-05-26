|
Bessie was born on February 21, 1931 and passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Bessie was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 26, 2019