Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Bessie Smith


02/21/1931 - 05/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Smith Obituary
Bessie was born on February 21, 1931 and passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Bessie was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 26, 2019
