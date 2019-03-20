Home

Beth Cook Stites


03/26/1934 - 03/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beth Cook Stites Obituary
Beth was born on March 26, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Beth was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday at 12 noon at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hendersonville. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday from 4:00pm -8:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am until time of service at 12:00pm.

The family has requested donations be made to the Pleasant View First Baptist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 20, 2019
