Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home
White House, VA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home
White House, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home
White House, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethany Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethany Ann Davis


04/23/1973 - 10/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bethany Ann Davis Obituary
Bethany was born on April 23, 1973 and passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was a 1991 graduate of White House High School, She received her Associated Degree in Accounting from Nashville Tech in 1994 and her Bachelors Degree in Finance from Tennessee Tech in 1997.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Steve Scott officiating. Interment will follow in White House Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday, October 18, 2019 4-8PM & Saturday, October 19, 2019 10AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now