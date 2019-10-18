|
Bethany was born on April 23, 1973 and passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was a 1991 graduate of White House High School, She received her Associated Degree in Accounting from Nashville Tech in 1994 and her Bachelors Degree in Finance from Tennessee Tech in 1997.
Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Steve Scott officiating. Interment will follow in White House Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Friday, October 18, 2019 4-8PM & Saturday, October 19, 2019 10AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 18, 2019