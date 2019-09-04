Home

Bettie Jean Robbins

Bettie Jean Robbins Obituary
Bettie passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 6, 2019. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varina Baptist Church, 8090 Varina Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, or the , 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 4, 2019
