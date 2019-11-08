Home

Betty Boehling Bosetti


10/09/1930 - 11/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Boehling Bosetti Obituary
Betty was born on October 9, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She attended St. Benedict School, St. Gertrude High School and graduated from the College of New Rochelle, N.Y., majoring in art history.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, at St. Edward Church, with her cousin, Father Michael Boehling, presiding. A reception at the church will immediately follow the Mass, and all are welcomed to join us after the reception for burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Gertrude High School, Little Sisters of the Poor or the Comboni Missionary Sisters.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 8, 2019
