Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Third Church
600 Forest Ave.
Henrico , VA
Graveside service
Following Services
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave.
Betty Cox Obituary
Betty passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va.

The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Friday, August 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Henrico Va. 23229.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 11, 2019
