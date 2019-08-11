|
|
Betty passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Friday, August 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Henrico Va. 23229.
A memorial service will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Henrico Va. 23229.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 11, 2019