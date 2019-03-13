|
|
Betty passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Betty was a resident of Ashland, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty's name to a .
