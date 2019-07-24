|
|
Betty passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Betty was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
Sunday, July 28, 2019 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Family Will Receive Friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Monday, July 29, 2019 11:00 AM Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church 14 W Duval Street Richmond, VA 23220 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on July 24, 2019