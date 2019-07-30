|
Betty passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
She was kind-spirited, loved animals, made everyone laugh, and loved to tell people that she "was fit as a fiddle." Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Wellsprings at Amelia Nursing Home, 8830 Virginia Street, Amelia, VA 23002 or Nottoway Allies for Paws, c/o Susan Tucker, 908 College Ave., Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on July 30, 2019