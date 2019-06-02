|
Betty was born on February 3, 1936 and passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Betty was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Enon Church of God, 900 Enon Church Rd. Chester, VA 23836, with Rev. Brian Ogle, officiating. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Enon Church of God.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Enon Church of God in memory of Betty Luffman.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 2, 2019