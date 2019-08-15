|
|
Betty passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 (today), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with a Moose service at 7 p.m. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Moose Service Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 The Women of the Moose for the Manchester Moose Lodge Chapter 1078, 1110 Trade Road N. Chesterfield, Virginia 23236 (804) 794-4318 manchestermoose.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women of the Moose for the Manchester Moose Lodge, Chapter 1078, 11110 Trade Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 15, 2019