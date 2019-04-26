|
Betty was born on June 5, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Betty was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betty's name to Bonnie Brae Church of Christ, 7610 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228
