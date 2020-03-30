|
|
Beverly Goodwin England, 65, of Prince George, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1954, in Richmond, grew up in Enon, and lived most of her adult life in Prince George. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Goodwin and Elizabeth Anne Southall Goodwin Owen, and was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Milton Goodwin. Beverly graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1973 and earned her Associates Degree in Mental Health and Human Services from John Tyler Community College in 1980. She loved flowers, was an avid crafter who also dabbled in painting and calligraphy, and was most famously known as the "Coupon Queen". She loved going to rock and roll concerts and was especially fond of the Black crows whom she met backstage. Her favorite places to visit and vacation were Fort Myers Beach, Williamsburg and Douthat State Park in Virginia. Beverly leaves behind her loving husband of almost 33 years, David Allan England of Prince George; half-brothers, Charles Wayne Owen (Marcy) and John Southall Owen; nieces, Ashley Owen Puryear, Jordon Owen Grant and Taylor Owen; great nephew, Peyton Puryear and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a graveside funeral service and visitation for the immediate family only at Bermuda Memorial Park in Chester on Thursday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darrell Boggs of First Baptist Church, Hopewell officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering in Beverly's honor will be held later in the summer. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
