Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Bill Whitt


10/08/1952 - 04/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Whitt Obituary
Bill was born on October 8, 1952 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Bill was a resident of Antioch, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o'clock pm, Wednesday, April 17th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. His remains will be cremated following the funeral service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 o'clock pm until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 13, 2019
