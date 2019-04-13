|
|
Bill was born on October 8, 1952 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Bill was a resident of Antioch, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o'clock pm, Wednesday, April 17th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. His remains will be cremated following the funeral service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 o'clock pm until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 13, 2019