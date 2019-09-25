|
Billie was born on September 4, 1931 and passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, from 12:00pm until her Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Interment will follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens with Chase and Chance Fowler, Darren Roseberry, Louis Washburn, Ben Wall, and Clint James serving as pallbearers. SEP 28. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com SEP 28. 2:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Meals on Wheels of your choice.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 25, 2019