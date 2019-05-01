Home

Bobbie Smith


09/08/1938 - 04/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie Smith Obituary
Bobbie was born on September 8, 1938 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bobbie was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Thursday, May 2nd, at 11:00AM with Pastor Brad Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in Joelton Hills Memory Gardens with Kevin Jarrell, David Smith, Josh Poole, Daniel Anderson, Eric Thaler, and Chris Allen serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 1st, from 4-8:00PM and again on Thursday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 1, 2019
