Bobby was born on February 2, 1947 and passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Bobby was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Visitation begins on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm and again on Saturday, June 22 from 9 am until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 am at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Pastor Rodger Thaxton officiating. Burial will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pall bearers. JUN 21. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUN 22. 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUN 22. 11:00 AM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Service begins.
