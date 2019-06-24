"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Bobby Linkous Obituary
Bobby passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Bobby was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. N. Chesterfield. A service will be held 2pm, Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, VA, 23220 https://www.richmondspca.org
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 24, 2019
