Bonnie passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Bonnie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive family and friends Sunday, June 2, at Bennett Funeral Home, West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad Street, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4210 Penick Rd., Henrico, Virginia 23228.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 1, 2019