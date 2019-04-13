|
Bonnie was born on February 8, 1950 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Bonnie was a resident of Madison, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 o'clock pm, Monday, April 15th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Corey Minter officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6:00PM and again on Monday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bonnie Phillips memorial fund and made payable to Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 13, 2019