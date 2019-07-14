Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Sculthorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Sculthorpe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Sculthorpe Obituary
Bonnie passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Bonnie was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Michael Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Richmond VA Henrico Humane Society PO Box 28014 Henrico, VA 23228 (804) 262-6634 henricohumane.org.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now