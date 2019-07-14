|
|
Bonnie passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Bonnie was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Michael Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Richmond VA Henrico Humane Society PO Box 28014 Henrico, VA 23228 (804) 262-6634 henricohumane.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Henrico Humane Society, P.O. Box 28014, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019