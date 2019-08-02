Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Vann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Vann


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Vann Obituary
Bonnie was born on April 18, 1932 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee on Saturday, August 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Tom Malone officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Brian Vann, Jody Vann, Davy Vann, Charles Moss, Michael Pardue, and Sonny King serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 2nd, from 3 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now