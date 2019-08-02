|
|
Bonnie was born on April 18, 1932 and passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee on Saturday, August 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Tom Malone officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Brian Vann, Jody Vann, Davy Vann, Charles Moss, Michael Pardue, and Sonny King serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 2nd, from 3 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 2, 2019