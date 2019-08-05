Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Brenda Bejma


04/10/1951 - 08/04/2019
Brenda Bejma Obituary
Brenda was born on April 10, 1951 and passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Pleasant View, Saturday, August 17th, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at 4:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Memorial Service AUG 17. 4:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View 6316 Hwy 41A Pleasant View, TN, 37146 https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Willowbrook Hospice at 805 N Charlotte St, Dickson, Tn 37055.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 5, 2019
