Brenda was born on November 5, 1954 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Brenda was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery, Gasburg, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until, at her residence , 217 W. Broad St., Blackstone, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to P.O. Box 422, South Hill, Va.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 23, 2019