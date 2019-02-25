Home

Brenda Gail Major Evans


11/05/1954 - 02/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Gail Major Evans Obituary
Brenda was born on November 5, 1954 and passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Brenda was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery, Gasburg, Va. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until, at her residence , 217 W. Broad St., Blackstone, Va.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to P.O. Box 422, South Hill, Va.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 25, 2019
