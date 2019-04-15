Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
Brenda Gaye Williams

Brenda Gaye Williams Obituary
Brenda passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Brenda was a resident of Crewe, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. The funeral will take place at the funeral home at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, VA.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 15, 2019
