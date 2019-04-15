|
|
Brenda passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Brenda was a resident of Crewe, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. The funeral will take place at the funeral home at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, VA. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 12:00 PM Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home 1826 Cox Road Blackstone, Virginia 23824 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Apr. 15, 2019