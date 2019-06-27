|
|
Brenda passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Brenda was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friend from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. A reception will be held following the interment in the pavilion at Gethsemane Church of Christ.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 27, 2019