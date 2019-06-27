Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Werner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda N. Werner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda N. Werner Obituary
Brenda passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Brenda was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friend from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. A reception will be held following the interment in the pavilion at Gethsemane Church of Christ.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now