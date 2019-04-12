|
|
Brenda was born on August 31, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Brenda was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 12, 2019