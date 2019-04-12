Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Blaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Peyton Blaha


08/31/1949 - 04/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Peyton Blaha Obituary
Brenda was born on August 31, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Brenda was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now