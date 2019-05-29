Home

Brenda Shredl

Brenda Shredl Obituary
Brenda passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Brenda was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 9 a.m. Friday, May 31. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 262 Danny Thomas Pl Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org and/or , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 29, 2019
