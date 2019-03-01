|
|
HOLLOWAY, Brenda Snowa, 64, of Highland Springs, VA passed away on Friday, February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddy Snowa, Sr. (Joyce); brother, Freddy Snowa, Jr. (Peggy). She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Holloway; son, David Samuels, Jr.; grandaughter, Savannah Samuels, Jennifer Hufner (mother); grandson, Brandon Samuels, Bridget Cook (mother); brother, Jerry Snowa (Glenda). The family will recieve friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 where services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 1, 2019