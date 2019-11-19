Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Gwaltney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Townsend Gwaltney


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Townsend Gwaltney Obituary
Brenda was born on March 5, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie Library Foundation, P.O. Box 128, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -