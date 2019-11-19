|
Brenda was born on March 5, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie Library Foundation, P.O. Box 128, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 19, 2019