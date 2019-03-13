|
|
Brian passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Brian was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a United States Naval Academy graduate of the class of 1964, 14th company, and a Harvard Business School graduate of the class of 1985.
He loved time with family and friends more than anything, but also enjoyed travel, reading, golf, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, Navy football and the Virginia Cavaliers - Go Hoos.
The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church (9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, VA 23229) from 9:30-11AM on Monday, March 18, 2019, followed by Mass at 11AM. The Family Will Receive Friends St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 Mass of Christian Burial St. Mary's Catholic Church 9505 Gayton Rd. Richmond VA 23229 St. Mary's Columbarium in Consolation Gardens 9505 Gayton Road Richmond VA 23229 Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation 9700 Gayton Road Richmond, Virginia 23238 (804) 528-5000 [email protected] http://www.ckgfoundation.org/donate.
Donations can be made in Brian's name to the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, www.ckgfoundation.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 13, 2019