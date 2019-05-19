Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Brian Marsden


05/08/1976 - 05/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Marsden Obituary
Brian was born on May 8, 1976 and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Brian was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

Brian, who was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Midlothian High School and received his B.S. in nursing from MCV.

His RN career spanned various assignments at the VCU Medical Center, the University of Virginia Health System University Hospital and as a traveling nurse at Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital. The family will receive friends at the Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., on Friday, May 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Celebration of His Life Bon Air United Methodist Church 1645 Buford Road Richmond VA 23235.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 19, 2019
