|
|
Bruce was born on December 6, 1957 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Bruce graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1976, and from Virginia Military Institute with the great class of 1981, after transferring from the University of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, with burial following at Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Bruce may be made to the VMI Foundation, 304 Letcher Ave, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 234450; or the World Pediatric Project, 7201 Glen Forest Drive, #304, Richmond, Va. 23226.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 23, 2019