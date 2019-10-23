Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Gottwald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce C. Gottwald Jr.


12/06/1957 - 10/20/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr. Obituary
Bruce was born on December 6, 1957 and passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Bruce graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1976, and from Virginia Military Institute with the great class of 1981, after transferring from the University of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, with burial following at Hollywood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Bruce may be made to the VMI Foundation, 304 Letcher Ave, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 234450; or the World Pediatric Project, 7201 Glen Forest Drive, #304, Richmond, Va. 23226.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
Download Now