Bruce Ronald Oliver


06/25/1954 - 08/24/2019
Bruce Ronald Oliver Obituary
Bruce was born on June 25, 1954 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

OLIVER, Bruce Ronald "Ronnie," born to Thomas L Oliver Sr. and Joann Oliver, departed this life August 24, 2019. The family welcomes visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the McShin Foundation.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Aug. 24, 2019
