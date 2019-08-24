|
Bruce was born on June 25, 1954 and passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
OLIVER, Bruce Ronald "Ronnie," born to Thomas L Oliver Sr. and Joann Oliver, departed this life August 24, 2019. The family welcomes visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. Affinity Funeral Service Date Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Westhampton Memorial Park Date Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the McShin Foundation.
